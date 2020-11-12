Turk Embassy commemorates Ataturk’s death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish Embassy observed the death anniversary of the Founding Father of the modern Republic of Turkey, Kemal Ataturk with due solemnity and reverence at the embassy compound in the Diplomatic Enclave here on Wednesday.

A floral wreath was laid at the statue of Kemal Ataturk. The ceremony was called “Commemoration Day of Atatürk” by the Embassy. Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul paid rich tributes to the Turk leader, who besides being the founding father of the Republic of Turkey is viewed as a Turkish field marshal, revolutionary statesman, and author. He served as its first president of the republic from 1923 until his death in 1938. He undertook sweeping progressive reforms, which modernised Turkey into a secular and industrial nation. The ceremony was attended by diplomats and staff of the Turkish Embassy. They paid tributes to the Turk leader who brought about a remarkable change in the country.