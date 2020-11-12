Danish envoy, SAPM discuss cooperation

Islamabad: Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm on Wednesday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Rauf Hassan here and discussed with him economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the current global context, the promotion of tourism and the improvement of cultural activities.

The Afghan peace process, current regional situation, bilateral cooperation in media, trade and textile sector also came under discussion.

SAPM Rauf Hassan appreciated Denmark's interest in investment in Pakistan's various sectors and said the country's positive image should be projected globally.