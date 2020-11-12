Gang involved in looting people busted

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested six members of a dacoit gang including his leader and recovered snatched cash, stolen motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP (Investigation) to ensure arrest of those involved in house burglaries.

A special team constituted by SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal, under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Sadheer Ahmed and others busted a gang involved in looting people at gunpoint in the areas of Sabzi Mandi and Shalimar police station. The accused were Identified as Irfan, Qadeem Shah, Anar Gul, Zahid Khan, Muhammad Hameed and Muhammad Khan.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad and DIG Operations have appreciated the performance of CIA Police team and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen.