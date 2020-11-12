PSCA sending SMS to e-ticket defaulters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority has started sending SMS to e-ticket defaulters. In the initial phase, five or more e-challan defaulters vehicle owners will receive SMS on the mobile number as per record of the Excise Department. The purpose of the SMS was to inform them about their e-challans. In the next step, the traffic rule violators will receive the SMS of e-tickets immediately.
City traffic police is taking action against those who do not submit e-challans. Around 17 teams of traffic police are engaged in catching e-ticket defaulters. For this purpose, a mobile app has also been provided to the city traffic police by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority through which the e-challan can be checked on the spot. Citizens can check their e-challan at https://echallan.psca.gop.pk.