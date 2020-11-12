ACE, Bank Alfalah unveil drive

KARACHI: ACE Money Transfer, a leading cross-border remittance provider, on Wednesday advanced its services and partnership with Bank Alfalah by launching a mega incentive campaign for its customers sending remittances to Pakistan and which are paid by Bank Alfalah, a statement said.

Customers stand to win various prizes, including high-end laptops, smartwatches, motorbikes, gift vouchers and a grand bumper prize of brand new 1.8L Honda Civic car, it added.

The two organisations have also enhanced their collaboration; whereby, ACE Money Transfer customers may now also pay their utility bills in Pakistan, a service also powered by Bank Alfalah for all 1Link member utility bill companies. The two organisations are also under discussion for establishing inward remittance arrangement from Europe to Bangladesh, it said.