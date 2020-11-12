CCL acquires Strathealth Pharma

KARACHI: CCL Pharmaceuticals is a leading regional multinational company with over 50 years of experience in the pursuit of health and wellbeing, a statement said on Wednesday.

With operations in over 16 countries across South Asia, South East Asia, Central Asia and Africa, offering a vast range of over 200 products in major therapeutic categories, it added.

Strathealth Pharma is an upcoming healthcare company based in the UAE with an extensive range of pharma and consumer healthcare products and a promising pipeline. The company offers a strong portfolio of personal care, including women health and wound management, besides having a nutraceuticals range.

The acquisition of 51 percent stakes by CCL will enhance its footprint to an attractive GCC region alongside strengthening its consumer and OTC portfolio, it said.

The ceremony took place on November 2, 2020 and was attended by CCL Chairman Kashif Sajjad Sheikh along with President International Atif Idrees Siddiqui and CCL Pakistan CEO Dr Shahzad Khan, while Strathealth was represented by its founder and Chairman Dr Tabassum Khan. The alliance between the two companies will offer a variety of treatment choices to healthcare professionals and consumers in the GCC market in line with CCL’s mission of enabling healthy, happy lives, it added.