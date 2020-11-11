Fake accounts references: IHC seeks NAB’s comments on Zardari’s appeals

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on appeals of former president Asif Ali Zardari in fake accounts references.

The bench clubbed the petitions of Asif Ali Zardari with the case of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh. A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on appeals of former president against the decisions of trial court in fake accounts references.

During the course of proceeding, Zardari’s lawyer Farouk H. Naek pleaded that the NAB had prepared a baseless reference against his client pertaining to misuse of powers despite he had no involvement in loan taking or approving process.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi adopted the stance that his department had made a case of money laundering and corruption against former president.

Justice Farooq remarked that the question was that if the accused had taken any financial benefits or not.

Bilal Sheikh’s lawyer pleaded that his client was not accused of taking any financial benefits. If there was no evidence of corruption against the accused then NAB reference couldn’t be prepared under amendments in NAB Ordinance.

Justice Aamer Farooq observed that it was necessary for the bureau to have evidence of corruption to initiate a reference against anybody. There was a top court’s judgment available in this matter, he said. The court later adjourned hearing of the case till December 8, and summoned NAB comments on appeals.

Meanwhile, an Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on fake accounts reference till November 17, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. The court adjourned the matter without further proceeding due to lawyers’ strike.