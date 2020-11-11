IHC dismisses plea against Nadra chairman’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday declared appointment of National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) chairperson Usman Mobin as lawful and dismissed a petition challenging it.

Justice Aamir Farooq announced the verdict, which was reserved on Aug 13 on the petition against the appointment of Usman Mobin as Nadra chairperson.

Earlier, the petitioner requested the court to declare the appointment of Usman Mobin illegal because he was not qualified for the post. The age limit for the job was 55 years, but Mobin was only 38 years old, the petition said.

Nadra’s lawyer told the court that Mobin’s appointment was legal as he was qualified and eligible for the post of chairman. Mobin was appointed after an interview by the selection board and he was more experienced and qualified for the post as compared to other candidates, he argued.