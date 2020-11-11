Premier torturing Shahbaz and Hamza: Marriyum

LAHORE: The PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb, while slamming the government's act of bringing Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to the hospital on armoured car with severe back pain, has said Shahbaz was brought not for medical treatment, but for torturing him more. In a statement, Marriyum said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking out the frustration of his failures upon Shahbaz Sharif because he envies the success of Shahbaz and knows he can never be half the man Shahbaz is. She said if any harm were to be inflicted upon Shahbaz, Imran Khan will be responsible. The former information minister said it was highly unfortunate that politics was done over the health of political opponents. Marriyum said there hasn't been a penny worth of corruption on Shahbaz which is why the government has now stooped to physical torture after failing to abuse the system to get political vengeance.

She told Imran that Shahbaz's arrest won't get public sugar and flour back. She said Shahbaz's arrest won't lower the tariffs of gas, electricity nor will it bring down medicine prices. She said Shahbaz's arrest won't hide 23 illegal foreign funding accounts. She said denying Shahbaz medical treatment won't make people forget the NRO given to Aleema Khan and Jahangir Tareen. She said illegally torturing Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz by the premier won't change the fact the nation knows how corrupt, incompetent the government is.

Marriyum said Imran Khan is living in a fool's paradise as he thinks such tactics will now divert people's attention from this failed government and will bring him NRO.