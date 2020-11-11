Condition of five children injured in Kohlu cylinder blast critical

MULTAN: The condition of five children, who were injured in a Kohlu blast, is critical at the Multan Pak-Italian Modern Burn and Centre.

The condition of 10 children was serious out of the total 21 injured kids. A special team of doctors was continuously monitoring the burnt children round the clock and providing them the best treatment, doctors said.

Multan PIMBC Director Prof Dr Naheed Ahmed Chaudhry took urgent measures for the treatment of burnt children and directed all the sections to ensure swift surgeries and bandage. Earlier, more than 30 people, mostly children, were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Kohlu on Sunday last. The cylinder exploded in the Bohri area of Kohlu, injuring over two dozen children. The relatives of the burnt children said the security forces rushed to the site and took the injured to district hospital soon after the blast. Majority of the children injured and burnt in the incident were playing near the site.

A senior doctor at the PIMB and PSC said that the centre received 21 patients from the Kohlu cylinder blast incident. Among them, five were very serious, 10 were in serious condition while six patients were now stable. Senior doctor at PIMBC Prof Dr Wasim Rabbani said that the burn centre was equipped with the latest modern equipment and machinery. The burn patients were being treated there and surgery was also done by specialized doctors, he added.