‘Iqbal used poetry to address Islamic world’

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal was a universal poet and philosopher. He used both Urdu and Persian poetry as a means to address the Islamic world.

The views were expressed on the second day of the two-day International Iqbal Conference on the topic of ‘Iqbal and Urdu’, organised by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

Scholars who participated in the conference stated that Iqbal brought honour for himself and the subcontinent through his Persian poetry and having earned a place for himself in Persian poetry. They said that though his poetry, Allama Iqbal played a very constructive role in enhancing the richness of the Urdu language.

In his opening remarks, Director General NLPD Dr. Rashid Hameed stated that the National Language Promotion Department is playing a very active role for the promotion of Urdu language and national unity through organising such national and international conferences.

Dr. Rauf Parekh expressed the view that Iqbal gave a new meaning to the word ‘’Lalah’’ and this accomplishment can only belong to a great poet that he introduced a new meaning and particular usage of a word.

Dr. Munawar Hashmi stated that Iqbal is recognized as ‘Imam-e- Falsafa’ in ‘Arab – o –Ajam’ due to his philosophy of ‘Khudi’. Dr. Bibi Ameena Iqbal stated in her paper that Iqbal contributed to the richness of the Urdu language with such precious terms, for which Urdu language is grateful to this day.

