LHC directs dist judiciary to take anti-corona steps

LAHORE:Following the approval of Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued directive to the district judiciary to take safety measures against coronavirus.

According to the guidelines issued by the Director General District Judiciary, the judges, staff, lawyers and every person appearing in the courts will be required to wear a mask. In addition, police staff on duty in courtrooms, parking lots, main corridors and court premises will be required to wear masks and not to shake hands. According to the guidelines, court premises and rooms will be disinfected twice a day with disinfectant. Employees who have a family member infected with coronavirus will immediately intimate the relevant authorities. All employees will wash their hands thoroughly with soap as soon as they arrive at the office and avoid unnecessary interaction, shaking hands and embracing with co-workers.

The courtrooms and offices will be kept ventilated. As per directions, only relevant people, lawyers and parties will be allowed to appear in the courts, while unnecessary persons, associates and juniors will not be allowed to accompany them. The lawyers, parties and individuals whose cases are not scheduled to be heard should avoid coming to the court premises in order to avoid to overcrowding. The directive includes that all sort of official and un-official meetings and ceremonies may be banned temporarily except the meeting of Criminal Justice Coordination Committee and monthly meeting of judicial officers, which may be preferred on webinar.