â€˜Fiqr-e-Iqbal: Ambassador Conferenceâ€™ today

Islamabad: â€˜Fiqr-e-Iqbal: Ambassador Conferenceâ€™ will be held today (Tuesday) at President Secretariat under the auspices of Pakistan Academy of letters (PAL).

President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi is scheduled to preside over the conference. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood and ambassadors of different countries to Pakistan along with various scholars will attend the event.

The aim of the conference is to explore new dimensions of Iqbalâ€™s philosophy, poetry and to increase the connections of Pakistani writers with the international writers. Dr Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL will present an introduction of the conference, it added.