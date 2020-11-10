LHC questions Lahore CCPO’s appointment

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday questioned the appointment of Lahore Capital City Police Officer, Umar Sheikh, and sought reply from the Punjab government on a petition challenging his appointment. A local citizen, Noman Amanat, filed the petition and pleaded that CCPO appointment was not made in accordance with law. He pointed out that he was a grade-20 officer but was appointed against grade-21 post. During the hearing, Justice Khan remarked that under what law CCPO’s appointment was made? Had it done under police order 2002 or some other law?