With the splendid victory of Joe Biden in the US elections 2020, America has defeated racism, xenophobia and white supremacist extremism. The US also upheld the principles of love, mutual respect and inclusiveness. Now that Biden has been elected as the president of the US, he has to deal with so many challenges during his presidency. America is facing the challenges of unemployment which got worse due to the Covid-19 pandemic; rising cases of Covid-19; and a lack of affordable healthcare.

Biden will also have to work towards ending racial riots. He also has great challenges ahead when it comes to foreign policy. The first thing that he has to look into is the US-Iran nuclear agreement. It is also hoped that under the Biden administration, the relationship between Pakistan and the US will continue to get better.

Riaz Ahmad

Shikarpur