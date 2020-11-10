Birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated

SIALKOT: The birth anniversary of Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with traditional zeal here on Monday.

All offices, educational institutions and sessions and civil courts remained closed as the district administration had declared a local holiday in Sialkot district to mark the day.

The celebrations of the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal, led by ex-AJK minster Sahibzada Hafiz Hamid Raza, started early in the morning at his ancestral home and birthplace ‘Iqbal Manzil’ at Mohallah Kashmirian. After Quran Khawani, special prayers for the national security, solidarity and prosperity were held at Iqbal Manzil. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed and DPO Asad Alvi visited the Iqbal Manzil and paid homage to the great Muslim philosopher and poet of the 20th century.

They also laid floral wreaths on the graves of the parents and daughter of Allama Iqbal at Imam Sahib Graveyard and offered Fateha. Municipal Corporation Sialkot Chief Executive Officer Faisal Shahzad, Emergency Services Regional Officer Kamal Abid, District Officer Emergency Naveed Iqbal, Khawaja Arif and many others were also present. Later, Usman Dar, Ch Ikhlaq, DC Zeeshan Javed, DPO Asad Alvi and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Qaisar Iqbal cut a birthday cake at the Iqbal Manzil.

Usman Dar and others also visited the Allama Iqbal Library where they planted a sapling in the lawn and presided over a ceremony at the Govt Higher Secondary School Cantt organised to pay tribute to Allama Iqbal.

FAISALABAD: A function was organised to pay tribute to great philosopher and poet Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary here on Monday.

The ceremony was organised by the Nazriya Pakistan Forum in which a number of people from all walks of life participated. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was the chief guest in the function. Nazriya Pakistan Forum president Mian Abdul Waheed, general secretary Arshad Qasmi, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Riaz Kharral, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi, Haji Muhammad Abid, Prof Riaz Ahmad Qadri, Mian Rifat Qadri, Prof Rana Munawar also attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the country developed rapidly by adopting his philosophy. He said that every poem of Allama Iqbal highlights his intellectual and constructive quest and Fiqr Iqbal was there to guide us.

He said that Allama Iqbal was a great benefactor of the Muslims of the sub-continent who dreamed of a separate homeland for the Muslims and later his dream came true.

Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said that Iqbal was the bearer of the universal message of the Islam. He said that unity of the Muslims was a message of Iqbal.

OKARA: The educational institutions must work to guide the youth according to the vision of Poet of Nation Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

It was said by University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakariya Zakir in his special message on the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal here on Monday.

He told that Iqbal was a poet of optimism and motivation and his vision of prosperous future for the Muslim Ummah required the youth to take the leading role. “Without active engagement of youth in all fields of life, the nation could not progress and this engagement could not be materialised without quality higher education”, the VC added.

He said that the academia must mentor the youth as per themes and lessons of Iqbal’s poetry. “Our young population was more than 60 per cent and with this potential in hand, we could not only solve all social and economic problems but also play a leading role in the region”, the VC added.