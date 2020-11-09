Two brothers among 7 killed in Kohat firing incidents

KOHAT: Seven persons, including a man and his son and two brothers, were killed and four others sustained injuries in different incidents in the district on Sunday.

The first incident occurred at a music programme in a wedding ceremony in the Kaghazai area when rivals came across and started firing on each other.

As a result, five persons were killed on the spot and three others sustained injuries. Soon after the incident, the Cantt police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Kohat Development Authority (KDA) Hospital.

Qaiser Muhammad Khan, Niaz Muhammad, who were stated to be brothers, and their cousin Junaid Khan were killed from one group. Similarly, Qasimur Rahman and Abdur Rahman, residents of Kaghazai area were also killed. Tor Gul, his son Asfandyar and their relative Amshaid, who is a bridegroom, sustained serious bullet injuries. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Kohat but some of them were later referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to their precarious condition.