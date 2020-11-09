One arrested for posing as cop on social media

PESHAWAR: Another local resident was arrested here on Sunday for posting videos on social media in police uniforms. An official said that one Usman, who was a member of Qaumi Razakars, posted the videos on social media in uniforms. He has already been dismissed from service. The official said a case had been registered against Usman and he has been arrested. A couple of days ago, another man had been arrested for posting videos on TikTok while wearing police uniforms. A case was also registered against his employer.