Suki Kinari power project: Labourers end strike as company ordered to settle issues

MANSEHRA: The labourers working on 880 megawatts Suki Kinari Hydropower project ended their weeklong strike on Sunday after the deputy commissioner visited the dam site and ordered the company concerned to settle issues related to labourers and environmental hazards in Kaghan valley.

“The company working on the dam has been dumping its excavated sand and rocks in Kunhar River’s bank which squeezed its water course so I banned it immediately and ordered removal of already dumped material,” Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan told reporters after visiting the dam site.

The deputy commissioner also met with labourers and assured them that their all 16-point demands, including wages, allowances, etc, would shortly be issued by the newly formed committee led by assistant commissioner Balakot. “The labourer on my assurance ended their strike and resumed the work,” said Dr Qasim.

Dr Qasim said that because of the dam’s construction the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was completely destroyed in an area of almost 10 kilometre area, causing trouble tor the locals and tourists.

“The company would also build the destroyed piece of road so that tourists coming to enjoy the natural beauty of the valley could travel with peace of mind as we want to preserve the ecology and environment of Kaghan valley at every cost,” he said.