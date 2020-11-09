125 held over SOPs violations

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has arrested 125 individuals and sealed 77 shops over non-compliance of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across the city last week.

The authorities imposed fine of Rs191,500 to shops by conducting 1,1,62 inspections, an ICT spokesman told this agency on Sunday. ICT has sealed four hotels, three wedding halls and nine restaurants during this time span.

The teams of law enforcement agencies including police, rangers and officials of district administration intensified crackdown against those who were not wearing face masks in commercial markets and other public places to keep the deadly virus at bay, the spokesman said.

He said deputy commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat had imposed section 144 CrPC, a week ago, in the city for a period of two months to control second wave of Covid-19. As per details, Assistant Commissioner City, the administration apprehended 18 persons and sealed 19 shops. AC-Rural arrested 17 people sealed 14 shops.

AC secretariat and Koral held 39 people and sealed 26 shops including four restaurants. Similarly, AC Potohar arrested four person, sealed 13 shops and five restaurants. AC Shalimar held 27 individuals and sealed three shops.

AC Saddar-Zone booked 20 people for not wearing mask and sealed six shops. The ICT teams also checked 97 mosques, 88 wedding halls to ensure the compliance of anti-COVID-19 SOPs during the week.