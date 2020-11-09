Prices remain high in Sahulat bazaars

LAHORE:Limited and low grade items are being sold at high prices in Sahulat bazaars, besides customers are being overcharged in open market in the City, The News has learnt.

Vegetables and fruits including tomatoes, potatoes, green chili, pomegranate and persimmon are being sold at higher rates than the official ones in various Sahulat bazaars. In open markets edibles are being sold in violation of official price list.

In Sahulat bazaars, the vendors are selling lower variety of pomegranate (danedar) at the higher variety (bedanda) rates. Potatoes sugar-free are being sold at potatoes new soft skin rates.

Similarly, sugar was not available in these bazaars while the stall holders selling grains and pulses said that sugar was not available at wholesale level. The issue of ending stocks in limited number of stalls in these Sahulat bazaars also existed.

The price of chicken meat, for live bird was further gained by Rs 25 per kg, fixed at Rs 201 per kg, while it sold at Rs 220 per kg, and meat gained by Rs 36 per kg, fixed at Rs 291 per kg, and sold Rs 300 to 350 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further gained by Rs 9 per kg, fixed at Rs 81 to 85 per kg, B-Grade Rs 73 to 77 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg, and potato sugar free by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 65 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs 75 to 80 per kg, and potato store by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 49 to 52 per kg, and it sold at Rs 60 to 70 per kg while in Sahulat bazaar sugar free potato was sold at Rs 81 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further increased by Rs 13 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs 85 to 100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 75 to 80 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 63 to 66 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs 70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade further increased by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 155 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs 240 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 135 to 145 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 110 to 115 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs 160 to 200 per kg while in Sahulat bazaar B&C grade mixed sold at Rs 155 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs 12 per kg, fixed at Rs 265 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs 300 to 360 per kg, garlic Chinese gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs 180 to 200 per kg.

Ginger Thai price was gained by Rs 105per kg, fixed at Rs 500 to 510 per kg, sold at Rs 600 per kg.

Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs 70 to 80 per kg, cucumber local fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg.

Biter gourd was gained by Rs 19 per kg, fixed at Rs 65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 kg.

Spinach price was increased by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg.

Zucchini local was increased by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg.

The price of the lemon local was not issued but sold

at Rs 300 per kg, and lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs 67 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 80 per kg.

Lady finger was gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Luffa was increased by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 60 to 62cper kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Arum was gained by Rs 9 per kg, fixed at Rs 95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was further gained by Rs 17 per kg, fixed at Rs 190 to 197 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg, B-grade by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Capsicum price was gained by Rs 45 per kg, fixed at Rs 255 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs 300 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs 6 by per kg, fixed at Rs 62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, and cabbage increased by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg.

The price of pea was reduced by Rs 40 per kg, fixed at Rs 180 to 187 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs 25 per kg, unchanged fixed at Rs 115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, carrot local was declined by Rs 16 per kg fixed at Rs 42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Coriander was reduced by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 20 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was fixed at Rs 42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs upto 80 per kg.

Turnip was reduced by Rs 16 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg.

Radish was unchanged at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, sold upto Rs 40 per kg.

Beetroot was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 35 to 40 to per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Mongray was reduced by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 96 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg.

Mustard leaves were reduced by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs 54 to 56 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 40 to 120 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs 120 to 150 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 72 to 75 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 60 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per dozen.

Papaya was further increased by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs 160 to 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 13 to 14 per piece, sold 10 to 15 per piece.

Grapes Sunderkhani price was not issued but sold at Rs 350 per kg, Grapes gola by gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 240 per kg, Grapes Tofi increased by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg, Grapes black was sold at Rs 300 per kg.

Price of Pomegranate local was not fixed but sold at Rs 250 per kg, Bedana gained by Rs 30 per kg, fixed at Rs 310 to 320 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg, Kandhari was gained by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs 150 to 200 per kg, Daneaydar was fixed at Rs 185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs 250 to 300 per kg.

Guava was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs 69 to 72 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 120 per kg.

Persimmon was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 85 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Waternut was gained by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 66 to 69 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.