Alliance of 11 parties worthless: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has slammed the opposition for speaking ill of the state institutions, adding they are insulting the mandate of people.

In a statement issued here, the CM said those who are spewing poison against the institutions are the enemies of the country and the nation. Those who are damaging national interests cannot be called leaders. People are fully aware of who is wrong and who is right. The opposition is pursuing an agenda to destabilise the country. Opposition parties should regain their senses, the CM said.

He said an unnatural and eldritch alliance of 11 parties has no value in front of a prescient leader like Imran Khan. He said those who are raising the slogan ‘give respect vote’ had themselves destroyed its sanctity in their tenures.

The opposition has only one agenda to save their wealth accumulated through looting and plundering. Opposition parties have completely ignored the national interests, he said and declared that the alliance of the disruptive elements is withering away due to its unbecoming approach.

Corrupt gangs will not escape from accountability and they will have to be answerable for their embezzlements, lootings and plundering. Pakistan will move forward only when these corrupt elements are held accountable without any discrimination. There is no room for the specific agenda of the corrupt elements in the new Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given conscience to the common man to live respectfully and with honour. PML-N and PPP usurped the rights of the common man and chanted hollow slogans in their tenures. The opposition has always tried to point political scores to mislead the people, the CM said and added that the gang of the cabal has been assembled under the umbrella of the opposition alliance but the nation will never be fooled by such a gang of looters.

Decisions have been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the interest of the country and the nation, he said.

Vision of new Pakistan: Usman Buzdar in his message on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal has said Iqbal woke the Muslims of the subcontinent from ignorance through his enlightened poetry and thoughts.

“He was the preacher of unity and solidarity of Muslims. Allama Iqbal made humanity the object of his message by rising above racial and geographical boundaries. The message of the poet of the East still provides guidance to us. Iqbal invigorated the young generation for marching towards revolution and highlighted the glory of Islam. Pakistan will become a moderate and a welfare state by following the thoughts and philosophy of Allama Iqbal. The best way to pay homage to Allama Iqbal is to implement his thoughts and philosophy. Through his thought-provoking poetry, Allama Muhammad Iqbal gave us a lesson of self-respect, high morals, justice, straightforwardness and democracy, the CM said.

He said the vision of a new Pakistan is exactly in accordance with the ideas and philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

PTI government will bring Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal on road to prosperity and development. Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving a practical shape to Iqbal’s Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan saved the nation from the corrupt and gang of plunderers. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are determined to reshape Pakistan according to the ideas and philosophy of Allama Iqbal, Buzdar said.

He said Allama Iqbal occupied the status of an intellectual reformer and leader for the youth. He believed that qualities of justice, faith, self-respect and kindness for humanity can guarantee the development of Muslims. There is a dire need to understand the concept of Iqbal’s Pakistan. Following the philosophy of Allama Iqbal is the prime need of the time for setting up a free, justifiable socio-economic system. Pakistan will get a prominent political and socio-economic position among the comity of the nation with the true interpretation of Iqbal’s ideas and philosophy, the CM said. Today, we as a nation have to reaffirm our commitment to make the philosophy of Allama Iqbal as our beacon, he added.