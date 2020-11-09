United we stand

This refers to the letter ‘Good efforts’ (Nov 6) by Arif Majeed. Most of the comments on the performance of a political party lack impartiality, as rightly pointed out by the writer. A majority of people hardly appreciate the PML-N’s contribution in minimising loadshedding, building motorways and launching metro buses. The critics of the PTI do not give credit to its leadership for launching welfare schemes for the people and for keeping the sinking economy afloat, despite many odds and unforeseeable natural calamities. The nation should now move forward by joining hands for the betterment of the country.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA