‘Pakistan needs to master research, technology to join ranks of developed countries’

“In order to meet the current and future challenges, we must have command over tools and techniques, and it is also very necessary to master the standard of research and modern technology,” said the acting vice chancellor of the University of Karachi.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi was addressing the inaugural function of a research laboratory at the university’s Department of Chemical Engineering. The research lab has been jointly established by KU, the Higher Education Commission and Al-Khair Education Foundation.

“We can’t join the ranks of developed countries without mastering research and technology,” said Dr Iraqi. “To excel in these fields we have to provide the best infrastructure and resources, including all the relevant lab equipment, so that students and young scholars don’t face difficulties in their practical lives.”

He said that necessary changes in the curricula in accordance with the needs of the market will provide maximum employment opportunities to students, which is why it is very important to review the curricula from time to time in accordance with the needs of the market.

He also said that the graduates of the Department of Chemical Engineering are serving in various industries not only in Pakistan but also abroad, and these students also act as a bridge between the academia and the industries. He hoped that research would benefit society and yield far-reaching results.

Al-Khair Education Foundation Director Hassan Akhtar said that there is a dire need for a research lab to put research into practice. He informed the audience that he had received some material from a foreign company that asked him to test the amount of different chemicals. He said that in order to carry out this work, he along with Dr Yasir Khan of the Department of Chemical Engineering visited different labs in the city to complete the task.

He also said that while working on the project they realised that it would not have been easy for others if they had got such an opportunity. He added that after the completion of the project, Dr Khan requested and stressed the need of a lab in the department so that students did not face the same problems they had faced during their work.

Akhtar said that being an alumnus it was a great chance to serve his alma mater, so he immediately decided to start working on a lab to provide maximum facilities to faculty members and students under one roof. “I’m happy to announce that we are inaugurating this type of lab today.”

Faculty of Science Dean Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon said that the main reason for the rapid development of Western countries is the increase in research trend. She said that expertise in cutting-edge technology is essential for the growth of Pakistan.

Earlier, Department of Chemical Engineering incharge Dr Shagufta Ishtiaq and faculty member Dr Khan had elaborated on the aims and objectives of the department and the importance of establishing the research lab, describing that such labs would play a key role in promoting research activities.