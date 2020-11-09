50 students defrauded by fake nursing institute

When educational activities resumed last month after the lockdown orders were relaxed, Mohsin Sarwar and his 47 other classmates went to their college, namely King Solomon’s Institute of Nursing, in Allahwala Town near Korangi Crossing, only to find that the institute had been permanently closed.

As they tried to contact their teachers and the institute’s owner to inquire about the closure of the institute, none of them received their phone calls. “Next day, one of our class fellows received a phone call made by the daughter of the owner of the institute. She assured that the management had decided to shift the institute somewhere else and all the students will be informed later about it,” Sarwar said.

He added that the owner’s daughter also asked the students to make payment of their fees in the bank account of the institute, after which some of the students paid the amount. However, when the students were not informed about the new location of the institute in the following weeks, they again tried to contact their teachers and the owner, only to find their contact numbers closed.

“We got admissions to the institute in September 2018. Initially, the college arranged classes for the students, and students and teachers punctually attended the institute. But later, the teachers started to leave one by one,” Sarwar said. “When the students complained about the situation, there was no one to hear them.”

The 50 students who were enrolled in the institute in 2018 now believe that they were cheated by the so-called chairman of the King Solomon’s Institute of Nursing, Tasadiq Rahat.

The documents show that Rahat received Rs70,000 in the head of admission fee from each of the students, who since then also paid Rs7,000 tuition fee per month. “During the last two years, each student has paid more than Rs200,000 to the institute. The students not only lost their money but the cheater also wasted two years of 50 students,” said another student Muhammad Zaib.

After their admissions, when the students realised that the institute was fake, they approached Rahat to address their concerns. However, the owner told them that the institute was genuine and even gave them a written assurance on a stamp paper that if he failed to arrange their exams from the nursing board, he would be bound to return all their fees.

According to students, this assurance convinced them that the institute was not fake. However, when due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the educational institutes were closed, Rahat took advantage of the situation and shut down the institute.

“When we came back to the institute, we found that our institute had been running in a rented building. The owner has now shifted all the furniture from the building,” said one of the affected students, Danyal Bhatti.

The students approached police to register a case against the owner and told them that they had been deceived by a person running a fake nursing institute. Police, however, did not register an FIR, prompting the students to hold a protest demonstration in Korangi Industrial Area, after which a case was registered against the suspect on October 27. No arrest has, nevertheless, been made since the FIR registration.

The students also approached the Federal Investigation Agency but they were told that their issue did not come in the jurisdiction of the agency. Anti-corruption authorities have also showed the same response.

“We have paid our fees in the bank account of the institute. It is beyond comprehension why FIA officials are saying that the case is not their jurisdiction,” asked Sarwar, adding that the authorities are not serious about initiating a proper investigation into the scam.

To cover up the fraud, the institute also informed the students through a letter that they would soon receive training at a state-run government hospital and the required process had been initiated for that. “Such promises were nothing but a fraud,” Muhammad Kashif Ahmed, another student of the fake nursing college, said.

Meanwhile, according to the Sindh Nursing Examination Board, Karachi, the King Solomon’s Institute of Nursing is not a recognised nursing school. A notification issued by the board on June 24 stated that the board has not received any information about whether the college is registered with the Pakistan Nursing Council or it has obtained a no-objection certificate from the Sindh government.

As granting admissions to students in an unrecognised institute without taking permission from the government is illegal and a serious crime under the law, the Sindh Nursing Examination Board requested anti-corruption officials, police and the FIA to take disciplinary action against the institute under the law. The board also mentioned two other nursing institutes, including the Pehal Institute of Nursing, Sukkur, that were not registered.