Prince Harry’s security battle 'proved' right after stalker scare

As Prince Harry reportedly succeeded in his legal fight UK government-funded security, a past stalker incident just proved he was fighting for the right reasons, as per a royal commentator.

Following the Duke of Sussex's UK departure, he has been fighting to regain UK police protection, as stepping away from royal duties in 2020 automatically removed his right to taxpayer-funded security.

The royal writer suggested that if the reports regarding a positive move by the Home Office in Harry's security is true, it would be "great" for him amid King Charles' cancer treatment.

Afua Hagan told Newsweek, "If this is true and plays out in the way it's been reported, then I think this is great for Harry. Even though we know the King is scaling back his cancer treatment, if there was ever a situation when Harry needed to come back to Britain within a few days, he will know that he can do that now and do it with the right security.”

She recalled a past incident during Harry's recent UK visit in September when a stalker got within meters of the duke.

“When Harry was here before and he had that stalker who got within meters of him, it sort of proved his point. He does need the security," she noted.

Hagan further suggested that stronger security could make family visits easier. “I think it definitely does open the door for the kids to be in the UK and spend some time with that side of the family.”

However, Meghan Markle's return to UK is uncertain at the moment

It is pertinent to mention that the royal commentator is referring to a woman who allegedly made online threats and entered a secure area during a public event, as Harry did not have full police protection for the entire visit.