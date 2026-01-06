Hailey Bieber celebrates son Jack with sentimental jewelry

Hailey Bieber is proudly carrying her role as a mother.

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram account recently to showoff new jewelry which honors her motherhood journey.

In a candid post, she debuted a silver anklet customized with her one-year-old son's name, Jack, in cursive and engraved with tiny diamonds. A small heart can also be seen below the name.

The doting posed with her foot flaunting the anklet dedicated to her son with Jack's little foot, too, beside hers.

In the carousel, another snap featured Jack's grown-up blond hair.

This is not the first time Hailey has had sentimental jewelry; she revealed her "JBB" necklace, also dedicated to son Jack, back in October. She also showed off the "Bieber" diamond necklace in 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that Hailey welcomed son Jack with husband Justin Bieber.

Justin has also showcased his sentimental accessories, including a custom baseball hat and a mug with a nod to his son.

In an interview with WSJ magazine, the proud mom opened up about how motherhood transformed her.

"I like who I am so much more now than I did before I had my son," she told the outlet. "You gain this silent strength and confidence. You can't tell me the same s*** that you could tell me before."