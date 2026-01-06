Princess Charlotte mirrors Kate Middleton in public outing: Source

Princess Charlotte mirrors Kate Middleton with 'confident' royal interaction: Source

Princess Charlotte knows how to move with "confidence" as a royal family member.

During the December holidays, the young princess stunned the fans with her royal manners while firmly interacting with well-wishers without older royal members at Sandringham, as per a royal reporter.

Charlotte's one move was notable when she wrapped her arm around big brother's back as they walked through the public, apparently mimicking her mom, Prince Kate, who often does the same with Prince William in public outings.

She even bent down to greet people in wheelchairs and even took a moment to stop for a picture with the public.

Jennie Bond, who served as a royal correspondent for BBC, praised the young royal for how confidently she carried herself.

Bond told Mirror, “The children are an absolute delight to see at occasions like this. I think William and Catherine have done a wonderful job in acclimatising all three children to public life."

"I was struck, in particular, by how confident young Charlotte seemed on Christmas Day," she gushed.

"She was launching into the crowd by herself, no longer with her mother’s guiding hand on her shoulder, chatting with the well-wishers who’d gathered," the royal reporter noted.

While praising Prince and Princess of Wales, she added, "I think the Prince and Princess of Wales are doing a sterling job in giving the press and public just enough access to the children to satisfy curiosity."