Kristen Stewart hints at next move after 'craziest year' of her life

Kristen Stewrat is looking forward to a "chill" 2026 as she is set to take a break.

In a recent chat with People at the Variety Creative Impact Awards, the actress and director spoke about her restless 2025, saying that she needs "to chill before" hoping to another project.

“I've had the craziest year of my entire life,” Stewart told the outlet. “I got married. My wife made her a movie. I starred in it. I made my movie. We went to Cannes. It's now actually coming out in theaters, which blows my mind.”

Stewart noted, "I was so carbonated over the last year. I need to get flat… I need to go fizz out."

She went on to explain, "I need to go back, fill the well, figure out what my next movie is. There are a couple of things I want to do, but you need to, I need to chill before I can actually come back with the gusto that it's going to take to make those movies."

For those unversed, Stewart made her directorial debut last year with The Chronology of Water, starring Thora Burch, Tom Sturridge, Imogen Poots, Jim Belushi and more.

Back in April 2025, she tied the knot with her partner in Los Angeles' Casita Del Campo Mexican restaurant.