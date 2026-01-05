Michael Pena reveals emotional reason he said yes to 'All Her Fault'

Michael Pena had sentimental reason for joining 'All Her Fault'

Michael Pena had a sentimental reason behind doing All Her Fault.

The show’s creator, Megan Gallagher, wrote an emotional letter to Michael and it worked.

"[She] has a child with special needs and the story line [for my character] was very near and dear to her," the Ant-Man actor told Us Weekly at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, "She wrote me a letter and it worked."

In the show, led by Sarah Snook, Michale plays Detective Alcaras, who’s dad to a nonverbal son with developmental disabilities.

"I read it with a special kind of consideration," he noted. "The reveal is in episode 4, but it hints at it in the first couple of episodes as well. In the fourth episode, we really dive in — but it also helps the plot later on."

"I knew it was going to be good because the writing was so good. I thought it was gonna be fantastic, but then when I read episode 4, I was like, ‘Oh!’ When you get an opportunity for a character like that to have a rich home life, it’s not very often. I jumped at the opportunity and I’m really glad that I did," added Michael.

The Peacock show, based on a novel by Andrea Mara, follows a mother named Marissa (Sarah Snook), whose son goes missing after going to a playdate. The hit mystery thriller alos stars Dakota Fanning, Jake Lacy, and Sophia Lillis.