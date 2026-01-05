50 Cent's oil meme featuring Diddy and Nicolas Maduro goes viral

Rapper 50 Cent on Monday shared a cartoon that depicted Sean Diddy Combs consoling Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a jail cell.

"They took my oil too," read meme which 50 Cent shared with the caption, "Good morning ladies and gentlemen, may today be productive and prosperous towards you and your goals. Make your enemies watch your progress repeatedly."

The cartoon referred to the recent US military operation that captured Maduro, with President Trump announcing intentions to "fix" and exploit Venezuela's massive oil reserves.

It also alludes to the "baby oil" seized in large quantities during federal raids on Diddy's homes.

While his fans found the cartoon hilarious, there were some fans who said it was insensitive in nature and they were not expecting it from 50 Cent..

Meanwhile, the abducted Venezuelan leader, Nicolas Maduro, has declared himself “innocent” and a “decent man”, saying he is still the president of his country, as he pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in a United States courtroom.