Sophie Turner makes exciting comments about new 'Tomb Raider' series

Sophie Turner weighs in on preparing for iconic character Lara Croft

Sophie Turner, a Game of Thrones alum, is stepping into the iconic role of Lara Croft, explaining the preparation behind it.



"I can't say much, but my preparation began in February this year (2025). I've been training for a long time now, coming up on a year, and we're going to start shooting in January," she tells Screen Rant.

She continues, "I'm really excited, but I feel prepped, and I feel really lucky to have such a great relationship with Amazon, and I'm excited for the world to see what we do with Lara and Tomb Raider. I think it's going to be something special."

In addition, Jason Isaacs, Sigourney Weaver, and Martin Bobb-Semple will join the series, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge serving as a creator, who previously raved about the announcement of Sophie coming on board.

"I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team. It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving," she said at the time.

The live-action adaptation by Amazon MGM Studios will go to floors from January 19. It's unclear when the series will get a release date.