Janet Jackson calls son Eissa her 'heart and soul' in sweet tribute

Janet Jackson pens heartfelt note to son Eissa on birthday

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son's special day with a sweet note.

The 59-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to mark her son Eissa Al Mana’s 9th birthday.

In the candid post, the doting mom expressed her love for her son while giving fans a rare look into her son's birthday bash.

The singer shared a snap of her son's video game-themed birthday cake, shaped in a black and red remote controller of a game with a cute astronaut-robot shaped carton dummy decoarted over it with blue candles. The cake was also surrounded by different video games, edible decorations such as Minecraft, Astro’s Playroom, and many more.

Gushing over Eissa, Janet wrote in the caption, "To my beautiful heart and soul."

"May God continue to bless you and keep you close ALWAYS," the proud mom continued to send well wishes to her son, adding, "Happy Birthday Baby."

For those unversed, Janet shares son Eissa with ex husband Wissam Al Mana. She welcomed her son at the age of 50 back in 2017.

Janet, who keeps her son out of the spotlight, called motherhood "the most beautiful thing" in a previous interview with the BBC.

In September 2024, she opened up about being a mom, noting, "The most important thing I’ve done, the biggest thing I’ve done, is become a mother, and it’s had a beautiful impact on my life."