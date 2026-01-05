Nicolas Maduro pleads not guilty to US narcotics charges amid New York protest

Toppled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of narco-terrorism.

According to Reuters, Maduro, 63, pleaded not guilty in New York federal court to four criminal counts that include narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

"I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country," Maduro said through an interpreter, before being cut off by US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

Maduro's wife Cilia Flores also pleaded not guilty. The next court date was set for March 17.

Dozens of protesters, both pro- and anti-Maduro gathered outside the courthouse before the half-hour hearing.

Maduro is accused of overseeing a cocaine-trafficking network that partnered with violent groups including Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombian FARC rebels and Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang.

Maduro has long denied the allegations, saying they were a mask for imperialist designs on Venezuela's rich oil reserves.

While world leaders and US. politicians grappled with the extraordinary seizure of a head of state, an emergency order in Venezuela, published in full on Monday, ordered police to search and capture anyone who supported Saturday's US attack.



