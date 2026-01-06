Why Prince Harry's security win puts Meghan Markle in 'awkward' spot?

Prince Harry's recent reported success in his legal fight for UK government-funded security could possibly cause a difficult situation for Meghan Markle, according to a royal author.

The Duchess of Sussex has long been reportedly hesitant to return to the UK after years of intense media attention and criticism following her marriage to Harry.

Royal author Christopher Andersen told US Weekly that the new security decision puts her in an uncomfortable position.

“This puts Meghan in a rather awkward position, since I really don’t think she is eager to return to what she sees as a somewhat hostile environment,” Andersen said.

The author of Brothers and Wives also suggested that Meghan and Harry's main motive behind their return would center around their kids.

“If Harry and Meghan do return to London with Archie and Lilibet, it will be so the children can begin to forge some sort of real relationship with their grandfather, the king,” he continued

Moreover, Anderson added that King Charles has a soft corner for his grandkids and would welcome them warmly.

“Charles is a huge softy when it comes to his grandkids, so I’m sure they’d be welcomed with open arms,” he noted.

“But that doesn’t mean that Harry will ever be fully embraced by the royal family and allowed to return to some sort of semi-official role. That ship has sailed — and that goes double for Meghan.”

It is pertinent to mention that Harry has been mending his relationship with his royal family since his private meeting with the monarch in September 2025.

For those unversed, Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties back in 2020.