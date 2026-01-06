Jennifer Aniston starts 2026 in a strong place with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston is heading into 2026 in a stable and positive place in her relationship with Jim Curtis.

Six months after the actress, 56, was first linked to hypnotherapist and wellness coach Jim Curtis, 50, a source has shared that the relationship remains steady and meaningful as they head into 2026.

“She had a great end to the year and feels really good about where things are with Jim,” the source told People. “She’s excited about what’s ahead, especially with him by her side.”

While Aniston has long been comfortable on her own, the source notes that this relationship feels different. “She’s very happy and comfortable. He’s incredibly supportive and kind, and he genuinely makes her everyday life better.”

Romance rumours began in July when the two were photographed together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, alongside friends including Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

Shortly after, sources confirmed they had been seeing each other for several months, having initially been introduced by a mutual friend.

Aniston was already familiar with Curtis’ work and had read his book, according to insiders. Curtis, who has spent over two decades in the health and personal development space, has since become a consistent presence at key moments in Aniston’s life, attending events such as her LolaVie haircare launch and The Morning Show season four premiere.

Sources say Curtis has helped Aniston slow down and turn inward. “He appreciates what she’s built,” one insider previously shared. “And he supports her in a way that truly resonates.”