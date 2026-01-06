Prince Harry’s UK return talks 'tearing apart' his marriage: Source

Prince Harry is reportedly stepping into 2026 with escalating tension at home as disagreements with Meghan Markle over the duke's possible return to his homeland are said to be creating a serious strain in their marriage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from their royal duties back in 2020, departed the UK and are now settled in California, US, with their kids.

However, following King Charles' health scare and their recent private meeting in September, Harry is focused on mending his relationship with the royal family.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, Meghan is far less open to the idea of Harry's return to UK, as one insider said this is causing “deeply emotional” disagreement and it can “tear them apart – geographically and emotionally.”

The tension between the pair "is driven by two very different anxieties pulling them in opposite directions."

The source noted that Harry feels a growing urgency of his return as he thinks “that opportunities for reconciliation are slipping away” along with “his father's declining health.”

He and Meghan are broken in a lot of ways, and this drive to return to Britain could truly break them," the insider noted

On the other hand, for Meghan, Harry’s homeland is attached “with some of the most stressful and painful periods of her life," the insider claimed.

"The idea of returning triggers memories of constant scrutiny and emotional strain, and she is deeply resistant to being drawn back into that atmosphere," the insider added, saying the issue has become a major point of conflict again.