Paris Jackson opens up about the reality of 6 years of sobriety

Paris Jackson is speaking candidly about the challenges behind her sobriety milestone.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the singer-songwriter reflected on her journey ahead of celebrating six years sober from alcohol and heroin on January 7.

The 27-year-old used the post to encourage others navigating addiction and mental health struggles, pointing out that sobriety does not equate to an easy life.

Jackson included quiet snapshots from her daily routine as well as time spent outdoors, moments with friends, solo drives, and reflective pauses alone.

In the caption, she acknowledged how difficult things became several years into her recovery.

“Getting sober ain’t always the indication that life is perfect,” Jackson wrote. “A few years in it all got very, very hard. For what felt like an eternity. I didn’t have the same survival skills I was used to having to cope. I had to learn to live life on life’s terms.”

She also shared her ongoing mental health battles, writing openly about treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, CPTSD, and OCD, and reminding others facing similar struggles that they are not alone.

“Hang in there,” she added. “If no one’s told you they love you today, I love you.”

Jackson has long been open about both her addiction and recovery. Speaking at the Friendly House Awards Luncheon in October 2025, she compared getting sober to a car accident.

She explained that unresolved emotions rushed forward once substances were removed. “Everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact,” she said at the event, which supports women recovering from trauma and addiction.

“Today I’m learning to navigate life on life’s terms,” she added.