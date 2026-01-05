Several big stars skipped 2026 Critics' Choice Awards

2026 Critics' Choice Awards: George Clooney, Emma Stone and other A-list stars skip ceremony

The 2026 Critics' Choice Awards took place on January 4 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.



Scores of celebrities attended the ceremony, including Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, Noah Wyle, Seth Rogen, and Jessie Buckley.

But several A-list stars have skipped the award show. Below is the list of them:

* George Clooney

* Pamela Anderson

* Liam Neeson

* Emma Stone

* Sean Penn

* Gwyneth Paltrow

* Cynthia Erivo

* Allison Janney

* Billy Bob Thornton

* Billy Crudup

* Renée Zellweger

* Greta Lee

* Julianne Moore

* Michelle Williams

* Robin Wright

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio's movie One Battle After Another dominated the Critics' Choice Awards by winning Best Picture.

Paul Thomas Anderson, the film's director, during his acceptance speech said, "This is really fantastic, fantastic news. We'll take it. A lot of great films. It's great to be in this room. It's great to be a part of all of this. It's great to have this cast behind me."

"I'd say this is the best time I ever had making a movie, and I feel like it shows. It's just a testament to being with people that you love," he noted.

"Because, as somebody said earlier, this is fine and this is fun, but it really is about the people that you work with. That's all that there is at the end of the day," Paul concluded.

One Battle After Another is streaming on HBO Max.