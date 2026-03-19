Lorde reaches for ‘feeling of openness’ with latest career decision

Lorde has just confirmed that she is now an independent artist!

In a voice note sent to fans on Wednesday, the What Was That singer shared that her contract with Universal Music Group (UMG) has ended.

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Lorde signed with UMG in 2009, and four years later, dropped her chart-topping debut single, Royals.

"At the end of last year, my label deal - my record contract with Universal - came to an end," she began. "I have been in that contract for a very, very long time, in some form... since I was 12 years old, when I signed my first development deal with Universal."

Lorde continued, "I've had an amazing experience with them. But the truth is that a 12-year-old girl pre-sold her creative output before she knew what it would be like, and before she knew what she was signing away,"

The 29-year-old musician noted that she is happy to have a "second" where nothing is being "bought or sold" from her.

"When I see an opportunity for a clean slate, I try to take it. And it does feel different... I feel a feeling of openness and possibility, and I'm inspired. It just feels exciting to have removed the container or something for a second,” the Ribs hitmaker added.

Elsewhere in the voice note, Lorde also revealed that she aims to get a driver's licence before she turns 30 in November.

"I'm studying for my permit... I must be a licensed driver before I turn 30," she joked.

This comes after the organisers of Lollapalooza announced, earlier this week, that Lorde, along with Charli XCX and Tate McRae, would headline the upcoming edition of the U.S. festival.