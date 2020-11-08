AJK president inaugurates school at Gulberg Greens

Islamabad : The Millennium Education Pakistan held the grand Inauguration Ceremony of ‘Future World School’ Gulberg Greens Campus Islamabad to further its academic mission by providing world class education to the children and youth of Pakistan, says a press release.

The Flagship Future World School at Gulberg Greens Islamabad beautifully set on 3.5 Acres of dreamland is a state of the art purpose built campus having numerous facilities inside it for the students and teachers. It is equipped with latest technology & world class academic setup to achieve the heights of success in academics and extracurricular activities.

The landmark inaugural, arranged at Future World School Gulberg Greens, Islamabad commenced with the reception of the chief guest President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan by The Millennium Education Founder and Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Executive Director Anna Faisal, Directors and Principal Future World School Mehwash Ibrar.

The chief guest was given a tour of the campus by the Founder and CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and Administration, they showed him around the largest private tertiary purpose built institution in Gulberg Greens Islamabad, wherein he was shown various departments, class rooms and other facilities including the Library, Gym, Student Lounge, Laboratories, Cafeteria, Swimming Pools and world class Auditorium. Later the guests were also given an introduction to Future World Campus aims and ambitions and then a virtual tour of the institution.

In his welcome speech Founder & CEO Faisal Mushtaq thanked the distinguished guests for gracing the occasion while reflecting on The Millennium Education mission and commitment to bring quality education and to developing the right set of skills, attitudes, knowledge and values within Millennials so that they can confidently meet the global challenges of the 21st century.

Sharing his views on the occasion the Chief Guest Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir congratulated Faisal Mushtaq and his team on establishing a world class institution to promote quality education in Gulberg Greens Islamabad. During the campus visit he was amazed to see the Campus facilities like modern day Stem Robotic Lab, Science Lab, Computer Labs, Auditorium, indoor and outdoor playing area, early year learning centre, exhibition hall, Basketball courts and Fifa Certified Football grounds.

The speeches were followed by the Chief Guest unveiling the Inaugural Plaque followed by an outstanding display of fireworks.

With the establishment of Future World School at Gulberg Greens Islamabad, The Millennium Education has created a unique hub of research, service learning, internship, that infuses experiential and intercultural learning and personally enriching experiences to its students’ portfolios and making them become Millennials that give back to their country.