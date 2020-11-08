Fire damages SITE Area factory

A fire broke out at a factory in the SITE Area on Saturday. According to the spokesman for the fire brigade, the fire had broken out at a factory located in the Rasheedabad locality of the SITE Area.

The spokesman said that after receiving information of the incident, fire engines were immediately sent to the site of the fire, adding that it took the firefighters around two hours to douse the fire.

The fire brigade official said that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, while no loss of life was reported in the incident.

He said that the fire had caused damage to the used clothes and other items in the factory, causing a loss of thousands of rupees. He added that three fire engines had participated in the firefighting operation.