PML-N MP Imran Nazir arrested from Lahore

LAHORE/MUZAFFARGARH: Punjab Police on Saturday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir over his alleged involvement in a clash outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore when Maryam Nawaz went for a hearing in August.

According to Geo News, police officials said Nazir was intercepted after his vehicle was identified through safe city cameras. Speaking to Geo News at the time of arrest, Nazir confirmed he was stopped in the case pertaining to the clashes outside the anti-graft watchdog office. “Police found footage of my car during the riots,” he said.

The PML-N leader claimed the arrest was an “act of revenge”, adding that he was “not afraid of such tactics”. Taking to Twitter, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz termed the arrest a “pre-emptive attack” before the upcoming Lahore rally. “PML-N Lahore Secretary General Khwaja Imran Nazeer has been arrested. Make no mistake, this arrest is a pre-emptive attack before upcoming Lahore Jalsa, which they know will be the last nail in their coffin,” Maryam said.

On August 12, PML-N workers clashed with police outside the NAB office in Lahore where Maryam had arrived to record statement in a case pertaining to alleged illegal acquisition of land in Raiwand.