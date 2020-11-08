Four killed in Chakdara firing incident

CHAKDARA: Four persons were killed and five others sustained injuries when unidentified persons opened fire on a vehicle in Serai Shah Alam Baba area in the limits of Ouch Police Station on Saturday.

Akbar Khan, a resident of Shahkot, told the police that they were coming from their relative’s home Ghani Rahman when unidentified accused opened indiscriminate fire on them in Serai Shah Alam Baba area.

As a result, Wahab Gul, his wife Noreen and daughter Tuflika Shaneera were killed on the spot while Wahid Shah, his wife Hjira, daughter Shaista, Mehran and Shaukat sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chakdara, where Mehran also succumbed to his injuries.The police said that two minor girls identified as Tuflika Salma Bibi and Hira Bibi remained unhurt miraculously.The police have registered a case against unknown accused and started an investigation. —Correspondent