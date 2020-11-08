Girl dies as pistol goes off accidentally

MANSEHRA: A young girl died when a pistol went off accidentally in the Baffa Doraha area here on Saturday.

The girl, 16, was washing dishes and crockery of her house when she found the pistol placed in one of the utensils.

Her family said she started playing with the pistol when it suddenly went off. She received three bullets, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The police, after lodging first information report on the complaint of Zeenat Shah, father of the girl, started an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Mohammad Jawad Sardar Marwat visited health facilities, flourmills and stone crushing units in various parts of the district to see if standard operating procedures were being followed by the staff and workers.

He warned of strict legal action against those workers and staff found violating the SOPs, set by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to contain coronavirus.