Imran, Zardari inquire after Shujaat

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday contacted PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussein on phone and inquired about the health of the former PM.

Imran expressed good wishes for Shujaat and prayed for his early recovery. Besides, former president Asif Ali Zardari also contacted Shujaat and inquired after him.

This is noteworthy that the PML-Q, the main ally of the PTI in Punjab and an important ally in the Centre, had boycotted a lunch hosted by the PM in honour of PTI allies in protest against the apathetic attitude of the prime minister towards the PML-Q.