close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

Imran, Zardari inquire after Shujaat

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday contacted PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussein on phone and inquired about the health of the former PM.

Imran expressed good wishes for Shujaat and prayed for his early recovery. Besides, former president Asif Ali Zardari also contacted Shujaat and inquired after him.

This is noteworthy that the PML-Q, the main ally of the PTI in Punjab and an important ally in the Centre, had boycotted a lunch hosted by the PM in honour of PTI allies in protest against the apathetic attitude of the prime minister towards the PML-Q.

Latest News

More From Top Story