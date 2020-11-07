PM has destroyed country in the name of change: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has destroyed the country in the name of change.

“Today every section of society is on the streets protesting against this puppet and selected government,” he said while addressing a corner meeting at Goharabad in connection with the PPP’s campaign for elections 2020 on Friday.

Bilawal said the People of Gilgit-Baltistan have the right on the rivers and mountains of GB. “This is the reason I always talk about the rights of property. I want to give the people of Gilgit-Baltistan the right to property and the minerals of these areas,” he said.

Bilawal said that the benefits of Diyamer-Bhasha Dam should be given to the local people first as well as the share in employment like the way the PPP did in Thar.

The PPP chairman said that just because this opportunity of jobs, former president Asif Ali Zardari had initiated CPEC. “He wanted that people of backward areas like GB, (erstwhile) Fata and Gwadar should get the fruits of CPEC,” he said.

He said that the PPP always worked for the people and the relations between the PPP and GB go back three generations.

He said that the people of GB supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari in the past. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari promised to give Benazir labour card to the people of GB like it has given it to laborers in Sindh.

He said that PPP is also established free hospitals in every district of GB.

He said when growers came out protesting this government baton charged them and tortured them. “One grower, Ashfaq Langrial lost his life from this torture,” he alleged.

He said that the PPP always looks after the poor people of Pakistan and increases salaries of government employees so that the people do not face economic hardships. He also promised increase in BISP amount.