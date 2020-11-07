Motorists advised to use KKH due to snowfall

MANSEHRA: The district police have warned transporters and motorists of using Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to cross over to the Gilgit-Baltistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the upper parts of Kaghan valley received heavy snowfall during the last couple of days. “The Babusar Top, has been blocked because of the heavy snowfall and transporters and motorists should now use the Karakoram Highway as an alternative for their travelling,” Sadiq Baloch, the DPO told reporters