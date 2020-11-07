Blood of farmer leader will not go waste: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the blood of farmer leader Ashfaq Langrial will not go waste, whosoever responsible for that must be taken to task.

Expressing condolence over the demise of farmer leader Ashfaq Langrial, Pervaiz Elahi in a statement issued on Friday said that the government work is to sort out matters and provide relief to the people.

All governments in the past always gave priority to solve problems of the people, he said, adding protest is everyone’s democratic right, but it is not democracy to curb the voice of a protester.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that support price of wheat should be Rs2,000 per maund. If farmers’ demands were heard seriously, such a big tragedy would not have occurred. “We share the sorrow of the Kissan Forum,” he said.