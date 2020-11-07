Highest number of COVID-19 patients in a day after June

Rawalpindi : Another four confirmed patients of the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 lost their lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours while as many as 298 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to over 28,000.

The number of patients tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours is the highest after June. It is worth mentioning here that the 28th thousand patients were tested positive in just four days as on November 2, the total number of patients tested positive from the region was 27,064 that jumped to 28,066 on Friday.

The number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19 from the region has been on a tremendous increase at least for the last one week showing the second wave of the outbreak is hitting the region much harder.

As many as two patients died of the illness in ICT in last 24 hours while 273 have been tested positive taking the tally to 20,967 of which 18,570 have recovered and 231 have lost their lives, said District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added the teams of the ICT health department are working extensively on Test, Trace, and Quarantine (TTQ) strategy and it is result of extensive tracing that a greater number of patients is being diagnosed with the disease in an early stage. He said the health department is carrying out strong surveillance and recommending smart lockdown in streets where ever required.

It is, however, important to mention that on Friday, as many as 206 patients have been added to the existing pool of active cases of COVID-19 in ICT that has reached 21,66 as 65 patients have recovered from the illness in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus illness claimed two lives here in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 331. According to details, a 73-year old male and a 74-year old female, both residents of Rawal Town died of the disease at Holy Family Hospital.

Meanwhile, as many as 25 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking the tally to 7,099 of which 6,464 have so far been discharged after treatment.

At present, a total of 18 confirmed patients of COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at the public and private healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 286 confirmed patients of the disease are in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added a total of 496 persons from Rawalpindi district have been under quarantine at their homes after being suspected as patients of COVID-19 while to date, 4,576 persons have been relieved after completion of the 14-day quarantine period.